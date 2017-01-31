Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 500 calls Jan. 19-25: 423 emergency medical aid calls, 31 motor vehicle collisions, 8 fires, 8 service calls, 9 gas leaks and 21 automatic fire alarms.

Jan. 19

COLLISION: At 9:01 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-car T-bone collision in the 22900 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 20

COLLISION: At 7:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at Alexander Road and Gibson Road south of Everett and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 9:47 p.m., a car struck a fence at the corner of Filbert Road and Locust Way north of Lynnwood. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 21

COLLISION: At 2:03 a.m., a car struck a parked car at 31st Avenue West and Gibson Road south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 6:51 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 204th Street Southwest and Poplar Way east of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 23

COLLISION: At 8:16 a.m., firefighters responded to a rollover collision at 196th Place Southeast and Filbert Road east of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 1:26 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of 220th Street Southwest in Edmonds and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 7:17 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 164th Street Southwest and 6th Avenue West east of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 25

COLLISION: At 6:56 a.m., a car struck a pedestrian at Gibson Road and 128th Street Southwest south of Everett. The pedestrian was transported by firefighters to an area hospital.