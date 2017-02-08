Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 26-31

62
0

Selected calls from Snohomish County Fire District 1, which responded to 418 calls Jan. 26-31: 329 emergency medical aid calls, 27 motor vehicle collisions, 21 fires, 7 service calls, 4 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials call and 29 automatic fire alarms.

Jan. 26
TOWNHOUSE FIRE: At 3:05 a.m., firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire that caused more than $100,000 damage and displaced a family of six from their townhouse in the 7400 block of 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds. No one was injured. The fire started on the stove top.

Jan. 28
COLLISION: At 4:41 p.m., a car struck a motorcycle in the 1000 block of 128th Street Southwest south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

TRUCK FIRE: At 4:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a truck fire in the 500 block of 128th Street Southwest south of Everett. No one was injured.

COLLISION: At 5:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision on the ramp to southbound 1-5 at 164th Street Southwet and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 6:11 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision in the 1200 block of 164th Street Southwest north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 29
COLLISION: At 5:53 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision at Puget Park Drive and 134th Place Southeast east of Mill Creek and transported one patient to an area hospital.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.