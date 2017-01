The Snohomish County PUD is seeking applicants interested in serving on the PUD’s Board of Commissioners.

A vacancy exists for the position of Commissioner District 1, a non-partisan position. The vacancy was made available with the retirement of Commissioner David Aldrich.

The PUD Board of Commissioners invites all interested parties to submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2017. More information about the board and the position can be found at this link.