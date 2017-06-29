Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to keep pets safe on July 4

The Fourth of July can be a stressful day for pets and their owners, especially when night falls and fireworks are detonated.
Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, but some fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas. Additionally, Mountlake Terrace will have a professional fireworks display on July 3, and Edmonds will have one on July 4.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offers these tips for pet owners concerned about fireworks noise:
Before:
- License and microchip your pet. A license and chip are critical to help ensure a safe return home should your pet escape.
- Consult with a veterinarian if your pet is sensitive to loud noises.
- Make sure your pets and livestock have a safe and secure environment.
During:
- Don’t bring your pet with you to a fireworks display and don’t use fireworks around your pet.
- Provide your pet with a safe, comfortable, and quiet place to go while fireworks are going off.
- Play soothing music or turn on the TV to help mute the sound of fireworks.
- Backyard barbecue standards like citronella candles, matches, alcohol and sunscreen are dangerous to animals and should be keep away from them.
After:
- Check your yard for fireworks debris before allowing your pet out.
- Fireworks often continue after July 4 so ensure your animals have a safe and quiet place to retreat to.