Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting public nominations for 2018 induction class

The Snohomish County Sports Commission announced Tuesday it is accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Class. The deadline for 2018 nominations is Friday, March 2, 2018.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame recognizes and honors athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors, who have distinguished themselves in their sport or vocation on the state, national and/or international stage and thus have brought state, national and/or international acclaim to themselves and Snohomish County.

Nomination criteria states that the candidate must have been a resident of Snohomish County prior to or during the time she or he gained recognition. It is not necessary that the nominee be born in Snohomish County but she or he must have lived in the County for a minimum of five years. Athletes and teams are eligible for consideration five years after his/her/their last competition. Coaches will be eligible after three years of the last coaching date or retirement. Sports contributors will be eligible based on service to the community and need not be retired.

Complete the online nomination form, www.snohomish.org/sports/sports-hall-of-fame and submit to the Snohomish County Sports Commission via:

Email: sports@snohomish.org

Fax: 425-348-5701

Mail: Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, c/o Snohomish County Sports Commission, 6705 Puget Park Drive, Snohomish, WA 98296

Questions? Email Frank Foster, Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Chair, fosfrank@yahoo.com.

Tammy Dunn, the Snohomish County Sports Commission’s Sports Development Director, notes that the Sports Hall of Fame Committee receives one or two nominations from the general public each year. Past inductees nominated by the public include Helen Thayer, adventurer, 2010 Induction Class; the 1960-61 Everett High School Football Team, 2015 Induction Class, Margaret “Maggie” King, Mountlake Terrace Coach, 2014 Induction Class, and 1981 Meadowdale Girls Soccer Team, 2016 Induction Class.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2018 at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angels of the Wind Arena. For more information, visit www.snohomish.org/sports/sports-hall-of-fame or call Snohomish County Sports Commission at 425-348-5802 ext. 102.