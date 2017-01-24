Snohomish Fire District 1 fire calls: Jan. 12-18

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 544 calls Jan.12-18: 438 emergency medical aid calls, 24 motor vehicle collisions, 17 fires, 18 service calls, 4 natural gas leaks, 3 hazardous materials responses and 40 automatic fire alarms.

Jan. 13
FIRE: At 3:32 a.m., firefighters extinguished a fire in a basement apartment fire at a house in the block of 12600 Ruggs Lake Road east of Everett. The fire was contained to one room and no one was injured. Damage is estimated at $35,000. Investigators believe the fire was started by combustibles placed too close to a heater.

Jan. 15
COLLISION: At 3:26 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of 164th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West north of Lynnwood. Firefighters transported the injured pedestrian to an area hospital.

Jan. 16
COLLISION: At 12:34 p.m., two cars were involved in a collision and struck a utility pole in the 22800 block of Edmonds Way in Edmonds. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

Jan. 17
COLLISION: At 5:40 p.m., two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99 north of Lynnwood. Both pedestrians were injured and transported by firefighters to an area hospital.

