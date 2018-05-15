Snohomish PUD launches Carbon Solutions renewable energy program

Snohomish PUD customers can now enroll in the utility’s new Carbon Solutions program, which supports wind and solar energy projects in Washington, Idaho and other western states. It’s another way for customers to support regional renewable energy development, the utility said.

Customers can participate for as little as one unit at $4.50 per month. Each unit that customers purchase ensures that 1,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy has been sent to the electrical grid in the Western U.S.

Although the PUD’s energy supply is 98 percent carbon-free, Carbon Solutions offers an easy way for residential customers to support renewable energy development and for businesses to meet corporate sustainability goals.

Carbon Solutions supports a collection of projects, including:

White Creek Wind Project in Klickitat County, Wash.

Grand View Solar Project in Elmore County, Idaho

Fossil Gulch Wind Park in Hagerman, Idaho

To enroll in the program, or for more information, visit snopud.com/carbonsolutions or call PUD Customer Service at 425-783-1000.