Snow, ice likely to affect transit service, Community Transit says

Community Transit says it is preparing for snowy and icy road conditions for the Thursday commute, and offers the following tips:
- Visit www.communitytransit.org and check out the Snow Service Rider Alert on the home page. If any of our routes are affected by the weather, we will post about it here.
- Rider Alerts will be sent when service is rerouted or delayed. Sign up for alerts or subscribed to the routes you care about here.
- Follow @MyCommTrans on Twitter for snow service alerts.
- BusFinder is less accurate during snow events due to reroutes and delays. It’s recommended that riders check the Community Transit website for the latest updates. Or call Customer Service at (425) 353-7433 or (800) 562-1375 or TTY Relay: Dial 711.
- Where possible, wait for buses at posted bus stops that are not on a hill. Try to catch your bus at a park and ride or transit center where there may be options for multiple service options.