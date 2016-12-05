Snow or no, ways to prepare for driving in freezing temperatures



Whether you see snow or don’t in the coming days, weather predictions show below freezing temperatures overnight this week for most of the Puget Sound.

Those low temperatures make for dangerous road conditions, whether it snows or not.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted a poster on Monday showing a few items that might be helpful to stow in your car, in case you unexpectedly encounter poor conditions while driving.

WSDOT recommends drivers maintain a full tank of gas and stow a flashlight, cell phone charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and tire chains in the vehicle. Boots, gloves and warm clothes could be useful to have if you break down. Music, games, water and snacks could also help pass the time if weather conditions suddenly become unsafe.