Sound Transit to extend bus, Sounder service for weekend events

Sound Transit will offer extended bus and Sounder service to cover three major events taking place in Seattle the weekend of March 3 and 4:

The 2018 Emerald City Comicon at the Washington State Convention Center

PAC-12 Women’s Basketball Championship games at Key Arena

Seattle Sounders FC vs. the Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m. at CenturyLink, March 4

Riders will find service enhanced on ST Express routes 512, 550, and 594. On Saturday, Route 512 will provide extra service northbound starting at 8 p.m. until the end of the service day; Sunday, Route 512 will offer extra southbound service from Everett beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Return northbound will start at 12:08 p.m. until 6:08 p.m.

Riders attending the Sounders FC match against Los Angeles FC at 2 p.m. March 4 can take the Sounder train departing Everett at 11:45 a.m. Return trains will depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes, including Edmonds.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.