Sounder game day trains to run Sunday for Seahawks game

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:05 p.m. game this Sunday, Dec. 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Edmonds at 10:41 and 10:56 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:14 and 11:29 a.m.

Return trains to Edmonds will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules. More information on game day transportation is available at seahawks.com/gameday/getting-to-centurylink-field.