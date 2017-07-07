Sounder trains to run for Saturday Sounders FC match, Sunday Mariners game

You can ride Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC match Saturday and Mariners game Sunday.

Riders attending the Sounders FC noon match against Eintracht Frankfurt can take the train from the north leaving Edmonds at 10:11 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes.

On Sunday, Mariners fans can take Sounder to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Oakland Athletics. The stadium-bound train from the north leaves Edmonds at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.