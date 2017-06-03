Sounder trains to run Sunday, June 4 for Mariners game

Mariners fans can bypass weekend traffic and take Sound Transit’s popular game day Sounder train to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, June 4.

The stadium-bound train from the north is scheduled to depart Edmonds at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from Safeco Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on Sunday and serves 15 stations at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.