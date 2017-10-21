Sounder trains to run Sunday for Sounders FC match against the Colorado Rapids

Sounders FC fans can hop aboard Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to watch their team take on the Colorado Rapids this Sunday at 1 p.m.

The stadium-bound train from the north will depart Edmonds at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC matches this season is available at soundtransit.org/soundersfc.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 16 stations at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from CenturyLink Field.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.