Sounder trains to run for Sunday’s Sounders FC season opener

Sounders FC fans can kick off the 2017 season by hopping aboard Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the opening day match against New York Red Bulls this Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m.

Stadium-bound trains from the north will depart Everett at 1:45 p.m., reaching Edmonds at 2:11 p.m. and Seattle at 2:44 p.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC matches this season is available at soundtransit.org/soundersfc.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Getting an ORCA card is a great way to skip lines at ticket vending machines. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.