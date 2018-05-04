Sounder trains to run for Saturday Sounders FC match, Sunday Mariners game

Sports fans can skip traffic coming into Seattle this weekend by riding Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC vs. Columbus Crew 1 p.m. match Saturday and the Mariners vs. Los Angles Angels 1:10 p.m. game Sunday.

On both days the stadium-bound train from the north will depart Edmonds at 11:11 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available atsoundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadiums. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Fans with a valid Mariners game ticket can ride Link light rail courtesy of the Mariners on game days. Through June 3, game tickets are valid on Link starting three-hours before the first pitch through the end of Link’s regular daily schedule. Regular fares apply for all other Sound Transit services.