South County Politics: Candidate filing is this week

Candidates file this week — from Monday, May 14, through Friday, May 18 — for offices on 2018 ballots.

They can file online, by mail or in person at either the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett or the Secretary of State’s office in Olympia.

Candidates who file with Snohomish County are those in districts entirely within the county — Legislative District 21 state senator and state representative, judge of the South District Court, Public Utilities District commissioner and precinct committee officer (both Democrat and Republican in each of the hundreds of precincts around the area).

Candidates who file with the Secretary of State are those whose districts cross county lines — U.S. representatives from Congressional District 2 and from Congressional District 7, two state representatives each from Legislative District 1 and Legislative District 32, and state senator from Legislative District 32.

Candidates can file online from Monday, May 14 from 9 a.m. through Friday, May 18 at 4 p.m. using a filing link that becomes active at 9 a.m. Monday.

In-person filing is open from Monday at 9 a.m. through Friday at 5 p.m. at the Auditor’s Office, 1st floor, Administration West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett.

More information is available by telephone at 425-388-3444 or email at elections@snoco.org.

Mail-in filing is open through Friday at 5 p.m. using forms available on the Snohomish County elections web site. Completed forms go to Snohomish County Elections, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. M/S 505, Everett, WA 98201.