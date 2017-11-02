South County Politics: Endorsements; advisory votes

Democrats in the 1st, 21st and 32nd legislative districts and the Snohomish County Democrats organization have endorsed candidates for city councils, school boards and other local non-partisan Snohomish County offices. The Snohomish County Republican web site lists endorsements for several cities around Snohomish County but not Lynnwood or elsewhere in South Snohomish County. Here are Democrats’ endorsements:

Dems endorse Hurst, AuBuchon, Cotton, Graziani in Lynnwood

Snohomish County Democrats have endorsed a challenger to Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and a challenger to a Lynnwood City Council incumbent, while endorsing council incumbent Ian Cotton and former Councilmember Van AuBuchon, who now is running for an open position.

County Democrats and Democrats in 21st and 32nd legislative districts have endorsed City Councilmember George Hurst in his challenge to incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith. Hurst has based his challenge on a need for greater fiscal responsibility in city budgeting.

The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Lynnwood along with part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle. The 21st Legislative District includes unincorporated areas north and northeast of Lynnwood, north Edmonds, all of Muklteo and part of south Everett.

City Council challenger Rosamaria Graziani, president of the Diversity Council of South Snohomish Council, won local Democrats’ endorsement over council incumbent Ruth Ross.

Democrats also endorsed former Councilmember Van AuBuchon over challenger Christine Frizzell for the position that retiring Councilmember Christopher Boyer is giving up.

Incumbent Councilmember Ian Cotton won the Democrat’s nod over challenger Shannon Tysland, who runs a local physical thereby business.

Democrats endorse school challenger

Snohomish County Democrats have endorsed challenger Mitchell Below over incumbent Edmonds School District 15 Board member Ann McMurray.

Snohomish County Democrats and Democrats in the 1st and 32nd legislative districts have announced dual endorsements for the two candidates for an open School Board position. Candidates Cathy Baylor and Deborah Kilgore have both been endorsed for the position that retiring Board President Susan Phillips is giving up. Democrats in the 21st Legislative District, however, have given their sole endorsement to Baylor.

The 1st Legislative District includes most of Mountlake Terrace, all of Brier and Bothell, unincorporated areas of Snohomish County north and east of Bothell, north Kirkland and unincorporated areas of King County between Bothell and Kirkland. The 21st District includes most of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood and northeast of Lynnwood, Mukilteo and part of south Everett. The 32nd District includes the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

The Edmonds school District includes Edmonds, Lynwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, most of Brier and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Three statewide advisory votes on November ballot

Voters in South Snohomish County and around Washington face three statewide advisory votes on the Nov. 7 general-election ballot.

The intent of such advisory votes is to give voters a chance to express their opinions on legislation that either creates new taxes or increases existing taxes.

It’s hard to cast an informed ballot, however, because the voters’ pamphlet and the online voters’ guide have nothing more than what is on the ballot; there’s no explanatory statement and no pro- or con- statements.

The first of this year’s advisory votes (No. 16) is on legislation that increases commercial fishing license fees to raise about $100,000 per year for the state wildlife account.

The other two of this year’s advisory votes are on tax measures that the 2017 legislature passed to raise money to pay to comply with the State Supreme Court’s order that the legislature provide full state support for basic education.

One (Advisory Vote No. 17) would eliminate some tax exemptions and extends sales taxes to on-line sales.

The last of this year’s advisory votes (No. 18) would raise the state property tax. It came about as a compromise between the Republican-controlled State Senate and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Democrats had proposed paying to support public schools with a carbon tax or a capital-gains tax on high earners, but Republicans held out for an increase in the state sales tax in exchange for reduced local school levies.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.