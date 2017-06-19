South County Politics: Introducing Alderwood Water District candidates in the primary

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District board candidates Charles Liu, Larry Jones and Jeremiah Styles recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

The three are running on the Aug. 1 primary ballot for the position on the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District board of commissioners that Jones now holds. The top two vote getters in the primary qualify for the Nov. 7 general-election ballot.

The district includes the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, the east part of Edmonds, parts of Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek, Mukilteo and Everett, and unincorporated areas near those cities.

Woodway, the west part of Edmonds and unincorporated areas near Woodway and west Edmonds are in the Olympic View Water District. That district has one position on the November ballot.

A second Alderwood position on 2017 ballots will appear only in the November because it has only two candidates.

Ballots for the August primary will go to voters by first-class mail starting July 13, with voters’ pamphlets sent a day earlier by bulk mail.

Here are the candidates’ introductory statements in the order that their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet.

ALDERWOOD WATER AND WASTEWATER DISTRICT

Director District #3 , non-partisan office, six-year term

Charles Liu—

My name is Charles Liu and I’m running for Alderwood Water District Commission position #4. I am a technology professional and after a long career in IT, I am ready to bring my experience and expertise to serve my community. My previous volunteer experience in corporate giving and community education programs will also help me in my capacity as your commissioner.

It would be an honor to serve you.

Larry Jones—

My name is Larry Jones and I have worked in the water industry for 30 years, including 18 years as your commissioner at Alderwood. I currently am the general manager at Firgrove Water Company. I have been active regionally, serving on the Board of Directors of Washington Association of Water Districts, and as president of the Regional Water Cooperative of Pierce County. I was an instructor in the water industry for Green River Community College. I also owned Advanced Safety Concepts providing safety training and consulting.

I enjoy family gatherings, golfing, fishing and coaching baseball.

Jeremiah Styles—

“The purpose of this district is to provide quality water services at a reasonable and affordable price to serve its residents. I live in this water district with my wife and four young children. I am just as interested in the quality and affordability of the water and services as you are.

My position as a business owner and attorney gives me the flexibility to do this job well. I will make it a priority to attend meetings and answer concerns so that the voters are not left waiting.”

Ballot drop boxes open in Edmonds, Lynnwood

A ballot drop-box in front of the Edmonds Library, one in front of the Lynnwood City Hall and 10 others around Snohomish County have been open since the county sent ballots to military and overseas voters Friday.

Ballots will go to most voters July 13.

