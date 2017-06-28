South County Politics: Introductory statements from Lynnwood council candidates in the primary

Lynnwood City Council candidates Van Aubuchon, Ben Corey, James Robert Deal and Christine Frizzell recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

The four are running on the Aug. 1 primary ballot for the City Council position that Council member M. Christopher Boyer is giving up. The top two vote-getters in the primary qualify for the Nov. 7 general-election ballot.

Ballots for the August primary will go to voters by first-class mail starting July 13, with voters’ pamphlets sent a day earlier by bulk mail.

Here are the candidates’ introductory statements, in the order that their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

CITY OF LYNNWOOD

Council Position #1, four-year term

Ben Corey —

Hello Lynnwood. My name is Ben Corey. I live in South East Lynnwood with my wife and my 1-year-old son Morrison. I am a fourth grade teacher, a union rep for my building, and a Democratic PCO for the 11th precinct I studied at Western Washington University, receiving a dual major in philosophy and classical Greek, as well as a K-8 teaching certificate. I have lived in Washington my whole life, I believe strongly in the power of cities, and I am very much looking forward to serving the people of Lynnwood.

James Robert Deal —

PUD will install “smart meters”, which will blast out harmful microwaves every five seconds, reporting on our every electrical behavior, and then sell data on us. ∙Our water from Everett is contaminated with so-called fluoride, which leaches lead from pipes, slowly poisons us, kills salmon. ∙Mostly empty local buses should be replaced with vans summoned through an Uber-like app. Vans would deliver door to door service, fill up freeway buses, reduce number of cars on the road, solve the last mile transit problem.

Carcinogenic Roundup kills salmon. Lynnwood should stop spraying it on streets. www.JamesRobertDeal.org.

Christine Frizzell —

I am running because of a desire to serve the community I grew up in. I graduated from Meadowdale High School as did both of my daughters. Along with my more than 35 years of accounting experience, I have first hand experience seeing how our city has grown and changed. I want to put both of those assets to good use in helping our city.

My roots are in Lynnwood and my passion is for Lynnwood to grow and change into the place where we are all proud to live, work and play.

Van AuBuchon —

Having served four years on the City Council to include the Council’s Finance Committee, I am the only candidate in this race with the Municipal experience needed to begin immediately addressing the financial predicament that the city is currently in, reducing taxes and adjusting spending, while insuring that essential services are provided. I would make restoring the Financial Policies of the City to rebuild the Reserve Fund for the next recessionary downturn a priority. Having run my own small business, and given my educational background, I understand the difference between government and business finances.

Monday is deadline for voters to register online or by mail

Monday, July 3, is the deadline for voters to register online or by mail for the Aug. 1 primary or for previously registered Washington voters to file a change of address.

New Washington voters can register through Aug. 24, but after Monday, July 3, they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.