South County Politics: List of candidates to replace Boyer on City Council grows to four

The number of candidates to replace retiring Lynnwood City Councilmember Christopher Boyer rose to four as the filing week ended Friday.

The four candidates for Boyer’s position are former Councilmember Van AuBuchon, plus two candidates who have run before — James Robert Deal and Christine Frizzell — and Democratic precinct committee officer Ben Corey. The four will compete in the Aug. 1 primary election for two places on the Nov. 1 general election ballot.

In other races on the general election ballot only, incumbent Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith will face Councilmember George Hurst in the general election; city council incumbent Ian Cotton will face challenger Shanon Tysland, a physical therapist who owns Lynnwood’s Experience Momentum, and council incumbent Ruth Ross will face challenger Rosamaria Graziani.

The May 15-19 filing period ended Friday afternoon, with candidates allowed to withdraw their names from the ballot through Monday afternoon.

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.