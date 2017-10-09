South County Politics: Lynnwood mayor and council candidates

Issue statement from candidates for Lynnwood mayor

Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst is challenging incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith in the Nov. 7 election.

Hurst and Smith recently sent statements about their views on what they think are the most important issue or issues in the election.

Here are the two candidates’ statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

City of Lynnwood Mayor, four-year term

George Hurst

Where’s the money? That’s the concern for the residents of Lynnwood. When elected I will stop the misguided practice of over spending and then balancing the budget by raiding City reserves for millions of dollars.

Poor planning is impacting our quality of life in Lynnwood. We have to rebuild roads that have not been maintained (over $14 million just for 36th Avenue West). Current leadership’s policy is to constantly increase our city taxes and fees. And now, the new Regional Fire Authority and ST3 will add even more to the tax bill of Lynnwood residents. Enough! Vote for a shift in direction. Elect George Hurst.

Nicola Smith

Lynnwood has to be ready for ST2, Lynnwood Link by 2023. We must continue to build our infrastructure while protecting our neighborhoods. We need to make sure that we continue on the path of being a safe and welcoming city. Our community’s wicked social issues (opioid, homelessness and mental health) must be addressed. The city finances are on the mend and we must continue to prioritize programs and services while applying fiscally sound spending.

Issue statements from two Lynnwood City Council candidates

Lynnwood City Council incumbent Ian Cotton faces challenger Shanon Tysland for one of three Lynnwood council positions on the Nov. 7 ballot. Cotton and Tysland recently sent statements about their views on the most important issue or issues in the election. Here are their statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2, four-year term

Ian Cotton

Thank you for allowing me to serve you.

The critical issue this campaign is YOUR MONEY!

Lynnwoodians! Go read who voted for the Budget on Nov. 28, 2016. I Voted NO. Go read who voted to put the RFA on the ballot on April 24, 2017. I Voted NO. Read for yourself!

http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/AgendasMinutesAudioVideo.htm

Transparency, Integrity and Compassionate Accountability are what I bring to the table on your behalf.

Much good has been done and great things lay ahead, but only for a City that can live within its means. Spending one-time money for on-going expenses is not sustainable.

I am Ian Cotton and I ask for your vote this Nov. 7.

www.cotton4council.com, Facebook @cotton4council

Shannon Tysland

One of the most important issues in Lynnwood is homelessness. Homelessness is complex as it has no geographical boundaries and a myriad of reasons from addiction, mental health, lack of affordable housing and many combinations. Our residents have public safety concerns around adult homelessness. There have been over 300 drug needles pulled from parks in Lynnwood this summer alone. I will work with my colleagues on the City Council and regional leaders to address underlying issues and find solutions to ensure we have adequate shelter space and resources, particularly for our children, women, and veterans. Keeping Lynnwood safe is one of the highest priorities.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.