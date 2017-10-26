South County Politics: Registration deadline and voters’ pamphlet; fundraising

New Washington voters can register through Monday, Oct. 30

New Washington voters can register through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, to vote in the Nov. 7 general election, but they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County Auditor’s Office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West. The auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to register online or by mail or for currently registered Washington voters to change their addresses or other information was Oct. 9.

Why two voters’ pamphlets

Lynnwood residents and other Snohomish County residents got two voters’ pamphlets – one from the Washington Secretary of State the other the local pamphlet from the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office.

The edition of the state pamphlet that came to Snohomish County voters has little in it other than the ballot titles of the three statewide advisory votes. The advisory votes have none of the explanatory statements or pro-con arguments that voters’ guides have for initiatives, referenda, constitutional amendments or tax propositions. For the first time in more than 35 years, none of those kinds of measures is on statewide ballots, but state law requires a statewide pamphlet for the advisory votes.

The pamphlet is more meaningful in King County, which has some legislative and judicial contests on the ballot.

Some counties added their local material to the state pamphlet, but officials in Snohomish County, King County and other large counties didn’t find it cost effective.

Get a personalized voters’ guide on line

The local voters’ pamphlet has information about city, county, school district, fire district and water district candidates and ballot measures. Each household received one of four editions of the Snohomish County local voters’ pamphlet with each covering several communities.

Voters can avoid seeing material that isn’t on their ballots with individualized voters’ guides by going on line to https://weiapplets.sos.wa.gov/MyVote/#/login, entering identifying information and clicking on “Voters’ Guide.” Then, any voter can click on “Ballot Measures,” “Judicial Candidates” or “Local Candidates” and read only about measures or candidates on his or her ballot.

So, a voter in the city of Lynnwood will see candidates for Lynnwood mayor and city council, residents of nearby unincorporated areas will see candidates for Snohomish County Fire District 1, and both will see Edmonds School District and Alderwood Water District candidates.

Fundraising: Incumbent mayor tops Lynnwood candidates

Incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith leads Lynnwood candidates in fundraising for the Nov. 7 election, having reported $21,242 raised through last week, with $9,945 spent. Challenger George Hurst had reported raising $12,038 and spending $10,791 with a campaign debt of $5,200.

Shanon Tysland, who is challenging Council incumbent Ian Cotton, leads Lynnwood council candidates in fundraising. Tysland has reported raising $8,773 and spending $4,687, compared to no fundraising or spending for Cotton, who is using the rule that exempts candidates from reporting until after the election as long as they don’t raise or spend more than $5,000.

None of the candidates for the other two Lynnwood council positions on the ballot has reported significant fundraising or spending.

Fundraising: Baylor leads school-board candidates

Edmonds School Board candidate Cathy Baylor leads Edmonds School District 15 candidates in fundraising for the Nov. 7 election. Baylor had reported raising $9,886 through last week while spending $7,019, with a campaign debt of $5,873. Baylor is running against Deborah Kilgore in the Nov. 7 election. Kilgore has reported raising $6,620 and spending $4,617.

The candidates for the other Edmonds School Board position in the November ballot, incumbent Ann McMurray and challenger Mitchell Below, both report no fundraising or spending.

The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, most of Brier and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County near those municipalities.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.