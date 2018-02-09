South County Politics: Two Democratic 32nd District legislators get election challengers

Two Democratic 32nd District legislators, State Sen. Marilyn Chase and State Rep. Cindy Ryu already have challengers for the August primary and November general election.

Neither of the two candidates who hope two challenge the Democratic incumbents is a Republican; both have run for office before.

Chase’s opponent, Shoreline City Councilmember Jesse Salomon, is a Democrat, Ryu’s opponent, Keith Smith, has registered with the state Public disclosure commission with “Other” as his party preference, rather than Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Independent.

Smith ran against Ryu in 2016 with “No Party Preference.” He placed third in the primary behind Ryu and Republican Al Rutledge and didn’t advance to the general election.

Salomon is challenging fellow Democrat Chase. The 32nd Legislative District Democrats supported Salomon in his first run for the Shoreline council in 2011 but backed his opponent when he ran for re-election in 2015.

He has reported raising $36,948, $30,000 of it from himself, and spending $2,578. Chase has reported raising $14,905, and spending $1,582. Legislators aren’t allowed to raise or spend campaign money during the legislative session.

Ryu has raised $14,400 and spent $13,729, while Smith reports no fundraising activity.

All four have registered with the public disclosure Commission, a step that allows them to raise and spend money for the August primary and November general election. Candidates file for ballot position in May.

Democratic 32nd Legislative District Rep. Ruth Kagi has no announced opposition.

The 32nd District includes the city of Lynnwood. part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

No challengers to 21st District legislators

Democratic 21st Legislative District Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson have no announced opponents for the August primary and November general election.

The 21st District includes most of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood and northeast of Lynnwood, all of Mukilteo and part of South Everett.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.