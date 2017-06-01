South County Politics: Update on who has filed for County Council, non-partisan races

44
0

The end of filing for local offices May 19 brought a Republican challenger to a Democratic Snohomish County Councilmember and 60 candidates for 32 non-partisan offices.

Democrat Terry Ryan gets Republican challenger for county council seat

Democratic Snohomish County Council member Terry Ryan has a challenge from Republican Marcus Barton for the only partisan office on 2017 ballots in south Snohomish County.

Ryan represents Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and the rest of County Council District 4.

Partisan offices appear in both the primary and the general election even with only one or two candidates.

Ryan won election to the council in 2013 by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin over his Republican opponent.

Candidates who have filed to run for non-partisan offices

City Of Brier

Mayor, four-year term
Bob Colinas

Council Position #1 short and four-year term
Bob Thorpe

Council Position #2, four-year term
Martin Krienke
Kevin Davis

Council Position #3, four-year term
Mike Gallegher

Council-at-large, two-year term
John Joplin

City of Edmonds

Council Position #1, four-year term
Josh Thompson
Kristiana Johnson

Council Position #2, four-year term
Mike Nelson

Council Position 3, four-year term
Adrienne Fraley-Monillas
Alvin A. Rutledge

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge, 4-year term
Linda Coburn

City of Lynnwood

Mayor, four-year term
Nicola Smith
George Hurst

Council Position #1, four-year term
Christine Frizzell
Ben Corey
Van Aubuchon
James Robert Deal

Council Position #2, four-year term
Ian Cotton
Shanon Tysland

Council Position #3, four-year term
Ruth Ross
Rosamaria Graziani

City of Mountlake Terrace

Council Position #1, four-year term
Rick Ryan
Stephen Barnes

Council Position #2, four-year term
Jerry E. Smith
Margaret Loiseau

Council Position #3, four-year term
Douglas B. McCardle

Council Position #4, four-year term
Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
Seaun Richards

Town of Woodway

Mayor, four-year term
Carla A. Nichols

Council Position #1, four-year term
Thomas Whitson

Council Position #2, four-year term
Kent Saltonstall

Council Position #3, four-year term
William (Bill) Anderson
Andrew DeDonker

Edmonds School District

Director District #2, four-year term
Ann McMurray
Chad R. Bates, withdrew
Mitchell Below

Director District #4, four-year term
Cathy Baylor
Deborah Kilgore
Cindy Sackett

Fire District 1

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term
P. Bret Chiafalo
Michael Ellis
David F. Chan
Brandy Donaghy
Brandon Richards

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term
Mike Dixon
Chad Byers

Commissioner Position #4, six-year term
Larry Jones
Charles Liu
Jeremiah Styles

Olympic View Water District

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term
Steve Howard
Fanny Yee

Ronald Wastewater District

Commissioner Position #1, six-year term
Robert L. (Bob) Ransom
Andrew Kane — Candidate withdrew

Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position #1, Six-year term
Deana Knutsen

Commissioner Position #4, Six-year term
Karianna Wilson

Port of Edmonds
Commissioner District #1, Four-year term
Angela Harris
Fred Gouge

Commissioner District #3, Four-year term
Bruce Faires
Lora Petso
Eric Livingston == Candidate withdrew

Commissioner at-large Position #5, Four-year short and full term
Susan Paine
Steven A. Johnston

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.