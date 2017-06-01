South County Politics: Update on who has filed for County Council, non-partisan races

The end of filing for local offices May 19 brought a Republican challenger to a Democratic Snohomish County Councilmember and 60 candidates for 32 non-partisan offices.

Democrat Terry Ryan gets Republican challenger for county council seat

Democratic Snohomish County Council member Terry Ryan has a challenge from Republican Marcus Barton for the only partisan office on 2017 ballots in south Snohomish County.

Ryan represents Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and the rest of County Council District 4.

Partisan offices appear in both the primary and the general election even with only one or two candidates.

Ryan won election to the council in 2013 by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin over his Republican opponent.

Candidates who have filed to run for non-partisan offices

City Of Brier

Mayor, four-year term

Bob Colinas

Council Position #1 short and four-year term

Bob Thorpe

Council Position #2, four-year term

Martin Krienke

Kevin Davis

Council Position #3, four-year term

Mike Gallegher

Council-at-large, two-year term

John Joplin

City of Edmonds

Council Position #1, four-year term

Josh Thompson

Kristiana Johnson

Council Position #2, four-year term

Mike Nelson

Council Position 3, four-year term

Adrienne Fraley-Monillas

Alvin A. Rutledge

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge, 4-year term

Linda Coburn

City of Lynnwood

Mayor, four-year term

Nicola Smith

George Hurst

Council Position #1, four-year term

Christine Frizzell

Ben Corey

Van Aubuchon

James Robert Deal

Council Position #2, four-year term

Ian Cotton

Shanon Tysland

Council Position #3, four-year term

Ruth Ross

Rosamaria Graziani

City of Mountlake Terrace

Council Position #1, four-year term

Rick Ryan

Stephen Barnes

Council Position #2, four-year term

Jerry E. Smith

Margaret Loiseau

Council Position #3, four-year term

Douglas B. McCardle

Council Position #4, four-year term

Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Seaun Richards

Town of Woodway

Mayor, four-year term

Carla A. Nichols

Council Position #1, four-year term

Thomas Whitson

Council Position #2, four-year term

Kent Saltonstall

Council Position #3, four-year term

William (Bill) Anderson

Andrew DeDonker

Edmonds School District

Director District #2, four-year term

Ann McMurray

Chad R. Bates, withdrew

Mitchell Below

Director District #4, four-year term

Cathy Baylor

Deborah Kilgore

Cindy Sackett

Fire District 1

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term

P. Bret Chiafalo

Michael Ellis

David F. Chan

Brandy Donaghy

Brandon Richards

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term

Mike Dixon

Chad Byers

Commissioner Position #4, six-year term

Larry Jones

Charles Liu

Jeremiah Styles

Olympic View Water District

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term

Steve Howard

Fanny Yee

Ronald Wastewater District

Commissioner Position #1, six-year term

Robert L. (Bob) Ransom

Andrew Kane — Candidate withdrew

Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position #1, Six-year term

Deana Knutsen

Commissioner Position #4, Six-year term

Karianna Wilson

Port of Edmonds

Commissioner District #1, Four-year term

Angela Harris

Fred Gouge

Commissioner District #3, Four-year term

Bruce Faires

Lora Petso

Eric Livingston == Candidate withdrew

Commissioner at-large Position #5, Four-year short and full term

Susan Paine

Steven A. Johnston

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.