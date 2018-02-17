South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter open Sunday-Tuesday

The South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter Network has been activated and will be open Sunday, Feb. 18 – Tuesday, Feb. 20, for all individuals requiring overnight emergency shelter due to anticipated overnight freezing weather.

The shelter network is open to families, women and men. Evening and morning meals will be provided. For those who are in need of overnight sheltering,meet at Lynnwood City Hall — 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood no later than 7 p.m. Individuals will be shuttled to a local shelter. A second meeting location is located at the bus stop near Trader Joe’s parking lot on Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest. Individuals should be here no later than 7:05 p.m.