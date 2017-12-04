South Snohomish Fire invites families to attend its annual holiday party on Dec. 9

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue crews invite families to its 24th annual holiday party at the Lake Serene Fire Station 23 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This neighborhood tradition begins at 10 a.m. at the fire station located at 4323 Serene Way in Lynnwood. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance with a little help from the firefighters.

To attend, RSVP to Leslie Hynes, lhynes@SouthSnoFire.org and bring a wrapped gift ($10 value or less) labeled with first and last name for each child attending the party. Santa Claus will hand out the gifts to the children during the party. To ensure Santa Claus has the gifts prior to his arrival, gifts can be dropped off at the station before Saturday. The fire station is in service around the clock and crews may not be in quarters due to emergency calls. Parents unable to drop off gifts at the station in advance can deliver them to staff as they arrive at the party.

Lake Serene Fire Station 23 is one of 14 stations staffed around the clock by South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue. The department is the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, serving nearly 250,000 residents in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.