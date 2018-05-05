South Snohomish Fire, Red Cross install fire alarms at local mobile home park

1 of 3

South Snohomish County Fire teamed up with the Red Cross to install nearly 100 smoke alarms for older adults at the Alpine Ridge mobile home parks in Lynnwood on Saturday, April 28 as part of the Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign.

“Our goal is to make sure residents have updated smoke alarms to give them the early warning they need to escape in a fire,” said assistant fire chief of fire prevention Kevin Zweber. “During this installation event, we saw many of the same problems we see in the community at-large: smoke alarms that are outdated, missing batteries or inoperable. We came across some homes that didn’t have enough smoke alarms and even a few with no smoke alarms at all.”

South County Fire offers these recommendations for equipping your home with smoke alarms: