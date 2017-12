South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue and Red Onion Burgers are once again teaming up to sponsor Operation Santa to sponsor 10-plus families for the holidays.

You can help by donating an item from the Operation Santa family wish list, above. Drop off your unwrapped donation at Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, by Dec. 20.