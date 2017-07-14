Southbound I-5 express lanes to open late July 15-16

Travelers who use the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes will need to use the mainline for part of the morning on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will delay the opening of the I-5 express lanes in order to perform mandatory Federal Highway Administration bridge inspection work. The lanes will reopen to drivers by 11 a.m. each day instead of the usual 8 a.m. opening time.

Drivers can avoid delays on southbound I-5 by using Highway 99 to get into Seattle, WSDOT said.