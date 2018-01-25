Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field

A third airline has announced that it will be flying out of Everett’s Paine Field, boosting the planned number of total daily departures to 24 flights, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Thursday. That’s 50 percent more flights than airport officials cited last year when introducing the future passenger terminal.

Southwest Airlines is joining Alaska and United Airlines in offering passenger service out of Paine Field.

Though that may rile some local residents already concerned about increased airplane noise, Snohomish County officials contend the airport activity will still be within the parameters outlined in its environmental-impact assessment, The Times said.

The Dallas-based carrier said it will operate five flights daily after the new terminal opens in September. It will fly Boeing 737s, larger than the Embraer E175 regional jets that Alaska Airlines and United plan to operate initially.

“We welcome Southwest Airlines to Snohomish County!” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement to the media Thursday morning. “Their focus on customer service mirrors our efforts in the county. Since Paine Field is the economic engine for our region, we will do all we can to make commercial service a success. We now have three airlines that will be serving our residents and helping to strengthen our economy. We look forward to a strong partnership with these airlines.”

