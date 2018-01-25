Special election ballots mailed Thursday, election day Feb. 13

Ballots for the Feb. 13 special election were mailed to Snohomish County voters on Thursday.

Those living within the Edmonds School District, including residents in the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, will be voting on a measure to renew its school programs and operations levy.

The levy would allow the district to collect $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value on residences within the district, which totals between an estimated $49 million and $78.5 million per year from 2019-2022. School district officials say the levy is not for additional funding, but to continue day-to-day operations. (Click here for more information about the levy.)

Voters interested in seeing if their ballot and other mail is ready for delivery may sign up for Informed Delivery with the U.S Postal Service. While not available in all areas of the county, Informed Delivery is a tool for some voters to anticipate the arrival of their ballot. Visit informeddelivery.usps. com to sign up.

Voters are encouraged to return their completed ballots as soon as practical. There are several options available for returning your ballot – through a ballot drop box, an accessible voting site, directly to the Auditor’s Office, or by mail.

For the special election, the following ballot drop box locations will be open. Boxes at these locations are available 24-hours a day until 8 p.m.on Election Day, Tuesday, February 13, and no postage is needed. A list of nearby locations is available below.

A mobile ballot drop box van will also be available at Edmonds Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the courtyard near Lynnwood Hall. Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Avenue West.

Ballots returned through the mail must be postmarked no later than Feb. 13.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities available in the Auditor’s Office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours will be extended to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 13. Accessible voting equipment will also be available at the Lynnwood Sno-Isle Library on Monday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day, Feb. 13. The Lynnwood Sno-Isle Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot by Jan. 31, call 425-388-3444. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/elections. You may also contact Snohomish County Elections at elections@snoco.org.

Nearby drop box locations are:

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St., Edmonds

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell

Everett (Courthouse Campus)

Rockefeller Ave. and Wall St., Everett

Everett (Everett Mall – near Sears)

1402 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett