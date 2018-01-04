Spencer Haywood to speak at EdCC on Jan. 11 in celebration of MLK Jr.

Edmonds Community College will host a free Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration on Thursday, Jan. 11 featuring an inspirational message from keynote speaker Spencer Haywood.

Community members are invited to the event to celebrate the life and teachings of Dr. King.

Haywood went from picking cotton in rural Mississippi to being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, fighting every step of the way – for his civil rights, against addiction and against the NBA itself in the U.S. Supreme Court.

He will speak at 12:30 p.m. on campus in the Black Box Theatre, 20310 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 11:15 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For directions and a campus map, visit edcc.edu/campus.