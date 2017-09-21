Sponsor spotlight: Remotely show your support for your favorite school

How can you support your favorite school in the Edmonds School District? Come run, walk or stroll at the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 9th Annual Celebrate Schools 5k Race/Walk on Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. at Alderwood Mall, or participate in spirit as a Virtual Runner.

But wait . . .

“I’m not a runner.” “8 a.m. is really early.” “We have three kids, two soccer matches, one flag-football game and a dance class that day. All before 10 a.m..” “I’m a grandparent who lives in California.”

“We hear it all, and we get it. Lives are busy. Logistics and schedules can make it hard to get out to join us at Alderwood Mall, but you can still help even if you can’t actually join us on race day. Our Virtual Runner registration option is great for all the busy or long distance folks. It’s like showing all your love for our schools without actually being at the event!” says Foundation Executive Director, Deborah Anderson.

Sign up as a Virtual Runner today!

Go to Celebrate School’s registration page Look at the bottom of the page and select the link for your favorite team From the team page, select the Virtual Runner registration option and walk through the registration, which costs $25 (plus credit card processing fees).

Please note that Virtual Runners will not receive an event t-shirt, race bib, or timing chip.

Your favorite team will benefit, even if you can’t be there when you register with that team as a Virtual Runner. Participating schools are competing for a portion of the event proceeds; the larger the school team, the larger their portion of the proceeds. The top three school teams compete for fun prizes as well. Business and Community Teams are also competing for prizes and recognition, too.

And here is the good news . . . Virtual Runners are counted as part of the teams for the competition! This is a great way to show your support for your favorite school even if your schedule or distance prevent you from being there in person. Any way you join, our schools benefit. Register today!

This fun-filled community event sponsored by Virginia Mason and presented by the City of Lynnwood and General Growth Properties raises funds for participating schools and all the Foundation programs that benefit students and teachers in our district. For more details on the event, visit the event page. Questions? Contact the Foundation by email or phone, 425-431-7341.

— Sponsored by the Foundation for Edmonds School District