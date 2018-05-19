Sponsor spotlight: Wheelchair ramp completed, thanks to Irons Brothers Construction

1 of 12

On Thursday, we reported that our new advertiser Irons Brothers Construction of Shoreline was building a free wheelchair access ramp for a woman in nearby Richmond Highlands Saturday. Here are photos of construction as well as the completed ramp.

The project was part of the Master Builders Association’s 25th anniversary philanthropic project, Rampathon, benefiting approximately 50 families throughout King and Snohomish Counties.

