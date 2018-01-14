Spotlight on EdCC: Scholarship recipient plans to help others

The Edmonds Community College Foundation recently celebrated scholarship recipient Amanda JeuDevine, beneficiary of a Ben Hare scholarship.

“I double-checked the email to make sure it went to the right person,” said JeuDevine, a student at Edmonds Community College. “Receiving the scholarship was very relieving.”

JeuDevine worked at Nintendo of America for 11 years before having to forge a new path. She went back to school and between the cost of books and class fees, was on the edge of keeping up. “It was difficult paying attention to studying,” she said, “and having to borrow books from others.”

Now, with the help of the scholarship, JeuDevine can be caught up.

JeuDevine is in family support studies and plans to do welfare work. “I want to do something that matters, by helping people.”

When asked what she wished she had known when starting school, JeuDevine said she would have liked to have found an advisor specializing in her program. She has one now, and recognizes the value of a mentor or buddy system. She also keeps an eye out to help others.

According to Brad Thomas, executive director of the Edmonds Community College Foundation, the Ben Hare scholarship was created by a woman who wanted to honor her brother. To learn more about applying for a scholarship or becoming a donor, see Edmonds Community College Foundation.