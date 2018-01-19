Spotlight on EdCC: Services for students with disabilities

Craig Kerr, Director of Services for Students with Disabilities at Edmonds Community College, recently shared how his office helps students graduate: “Many students are on the border of making it or not making it. The median age at the school is 29, and a lot of them are working parents and single parents. They want to move from job-to-job to a career. Sometimes our emergency fund helps make it manageable.

“One student was living out of his car, and the car broke down. We paid to fix it, and he was able to find a living place and complete college. He came back to report how important it was to receive the scholarship and complete college.

“We might do a bridge loan – which is not a grant or a gift. It is paid back. There are eight volunteers on the emergency fund committee, and we might help a student get into financial literacy.”

In addition to emergency assistance, Services for Students with Disabilities (SSD) offers:

In order to request a service or accommodation through SSD, a student must attend an intake interview with the SSD Director or Assistant Director through the SSD Center. Office hours start at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays, ending at 6 p.m. on Mon., Wed., and Thurs., and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. On Fridays, office hours end at 2 p.m.

For more information, see the SSD website. To support the emergency fund or Complete the Dream Scholarships, become a donor through the Edmonds Community College Foundation.