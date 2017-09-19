Starting Sept. 24, Community Transit will offer more commuter trips to Seattle, UW

Community Transit will increase bus service by 6 percent starting Sunday, Sept. 24. On that day, 37 new trips will be added to rural routes to being all Sunday service to at least hourly frequencies. Community Transit restored Sunday service in 2015 after a five-year suspension due to the recession.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25., there will be one new bus route, three extended routes and 23 added trips to commuter service to downtown Seattle and the University of Washington. Details, including maps and schedules, are at www.communitytransit.org/NewService.

New Boeing service

A new Route 107 will provide weekday, peak-hour, peak direction service between the Lynnwood Transit Center and Boeing-Everett. Recent surveys have shown high demand for service to Boeing from south Snohomish County. Currently, three routes serve Boeing from the north and east areas of the county.

Also, Route 105 will have peak-hour trips extended to serve Paine Field and Boeing. This Bothell-Boeing routing will serve the same corridor as the Swift Green Line, a new bus rapid transit line that will start in 2019.

Other notable service changes include extension of Route 196 (Edmonds-Lynnwood) to the Ash Way Park & Ride, and extension of Route 209 (Lake Stevens-Quil Ceda Village) to the Smokey Point Transit Center.

Overall, the fall service expansion will add 68 new bus trips, 23 new bus stops served, 13 new expansion buses and 19 new bus drivers. The agency’s latest six-year plan calls for a 40 percent service expansion by 2022.