State Fire Marshal offers fire safety tips for Thanksgiving feast preparation

The Washington State Fire Marshal offers the following tips to keep yourself, your family and your property safe during the Thanksgiving holiday:

Did you know that Thanksgiving is the number one day of the year for home cooking fires? Many of these fires are the result of unattended cooking, and a number of these fires involve turkey fryers. This year, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is advising that residents plan ahead to ensure a safe, fun and food-filled holiday.

Keep your holiday dinner delicious by practicing safe habits while in the kitchen with these fire safety tips:

Kitchen Caution

Never leave the stove unattended. If you leave the kitchen, turn the burner or oven off.

Keep your cooking area clear of anything that can burn.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

Keep a pan lid or baking sheet nearby to cover a pan fire.

Wear short sleeves or roll sleeves up.

Keep an ABC rated fire extinguisher in an accessible location.

Turkey Fryer Caution

Choose a fryer with thermostat controls to prevent oil from overheating.

Before operating a turkey fryer, always read and follow the instruction manual.

Thaw your turkey completely—ice will cause hot oil to splatter.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the fryer.

To learn more about kitchen caution and how to prevent home fires, visit the State Fire Marshal’s website and Twitter feed.