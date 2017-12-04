State fire marshal: ‘Tis the season to practice fire safety

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents that along with the joys of the holiday season comes a greater risk for fire. For your safety and the safety of your family, make sure you have working smoke alarms inside and outside all sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Be fire smart as you deck the halls this season with these safety tips:

Christmas Trees

Test for quality and freshness. Look for very little needle drop when a trunk is shaken or bounced. Pass on faded, brittle trees.

Holiday Lights

Inspect your holiday lights before putting them up. Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords, or loose bulb connections.

Holiday Decorations

Selecting decorations. Decorations, including artificial trees, should be nonflammable or flame-retardant. Candle safety. Consider using battery-operated candles. Extinguish all candles before going to sleep, leaving the room, or leaving your home. Keep windows and doors free of decorations. Make sure all escape routes are kept clear of furniture, decorations or other items.



For more information on fire safety and how to prevent fires, visit the State Fire Marshal’s website at: www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/firemars.htm.