State prep softball: Mavs eliminated on first day of tournament

Defending 2016 Class 3A champion Meadowdale ran into some tough competition Friday, as the Mavs were eliminated on the first day of the state softball tournament in Lacey.

In its first game, Meadowdale defeated Garfield 1-0 to advance to the state quarterfinals. Facing Bonney Lake in the second round, the Mavs took the lead late in the contest, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning. But Bonney Lake answered with two runs and came away with a 5-4 win.

The Mavs then met Lake Washington in the consolation round, falling 5-4 and ending their season 19-5.