Reminder: State Sen. Maralyn Chase to host town hall meetings March 18

For those who live in the 32nd Legislative District, which covers part of Edmonds and Lynnwood, Sen. Maralyn Chase (D-Edmonds) will host two town hall meetings on Saturday, March 18.

The first meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive (next to Lake Ballinger) and the second will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Fire Department, 18800 44th Ave. W. Sen. Chase looks forward to speaking with constituents of the 32nd Legislative District at both events.

To find your legislative district, click here.