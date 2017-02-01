Stolen gun recovered after police investigate suspicious behavior

A loaded, stolen handgun was recovered after Lynnwood Police investigated two subjects behaving suspiciously outside Fred Meyer.

A loss prevention officer working at Fred Meyer, 4615 196th St. S.W., called police when he saw the two suspects inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The loss prevention officer told police he thought the two men were using narcotics, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.

Lynnwood police officers responded to the scene. One of the suspects had a fully loaded handgun on him. That gun had been reported stolen out of King County.

He also had a warrant out of Chelan for possessing alcohol under the age of 21. He was arrested for the warrant and for possessing a stolen firearm, Doty said. The other subject was released.