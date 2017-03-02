Students, parents celebrate ‘joys of math’ at College Place Elementary

1 of 6

It was March Math Madness at Lynnwood’s College Place Elementary School Thursday night.

Students and parents dined on pizza in the school gym and played math bingo as Principal Scott Morrison called the numbers. Teachers hosted a variety of math stations in 10 classrooms with the goal of encouraging families to “discover the joys of math together,” said Assistant Principal Steve Hearn.

According to Morrison, the school earlier this year partnered with the University of Washington to take a new look at math instruction based on the work of Dr. Jo Boaler and Carol Dweck from Stanford University. “The main message from this work is that we have to create a culture at our school where every student believes they have a math brain, because this is what research shows,” he said.

Thursday night’s celebration, Morrison said, was designed as a “celebration of how fun mathematics can be and also a chance for families to learn some ways they can incorporate mathematical thinking into their ‘play’ with their children.”