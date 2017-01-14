Sweater drive now on to benefit neighbors in need

Neighbors can bring new and gently used, clean sweaters, coats and other cold weather gear to one of several participating Sound Credit Union and PCC Natural Markets locations to help those in need this winter.

KCTS 9 hosts the drive every year to honor Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Donated items will benefit Wellspring Family Services, Queen Anne Helpline and Northwest Center, which are nonprofit organizations that help Western Washington neighbors in need.

Event organizers say items for children and teens are especially needed.

The donation drive runs through Feb. 12. The closest participating locations to Lynnwood are listed below, or click here for a full list. Look for the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive collection bins to leave your donations.

Sound Credit Union Lynnwood Branch

18801 Alderwood Mall Pkwy

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Edmonds PCC

9803 Edmonds Way

Edmonds, WA 98020

Bothell PCC

22621 Bothell Everett Highway

Bothell, WA 98021

Sound Credit Union Bothell Branch

1926 201st Pl SE

Bothell, WA 98012