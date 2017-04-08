Talk, little action in Olympia over inflated car tabs

While both Democrats and Republicans in Olympia say they want to change how Sound Transit calculates car-tab taxes, the Legislature is not making much progress in changing the situation, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

There was a flurry of legislative action this week, but none of it seemed to bring legislators any closer to addressing their stated goal — getting Sound Transit to use a system that more accurately assesses a car’s value for the purposes of taxing it, The Times said.