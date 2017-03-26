Tanya Langford and Sue Ellen Zhang exhibit on display at City Hall

An art exhibit by Tanya Langford and Sue Ellen Zhang is now on display at Lynnwood City Hall, and will be there until April 25.

Tanya Langford is a photographer who loves to travel. Her work captures culture, community, people, beauty and the not so beautiful.

Sue Ellen Zhang, a junior in high school, is already an accomplished artist and dancer. Her work is like an autobiography on canvas.

Sue Ellen Zhang attends Shorecrest High School. She creates complex hybrids of landscape. Her interest in Surrealists like de Chirico and Dali is evident in her inclusion of poetic, dream-like landscapes where objects flow and bend to internal gravities.

“My oil paintings and drawings reflect what I see and experience,” she said. “I enjoy the freedom of changing something to what I want it to look like, and to using the style to express a mood.”

In 2010 and 2012, she won the Washington State PTA Reflections Awards of Excellence for Visual Arts. She was the featured student on the Shoreline School District calendar. Her artwork was juried into the Arts of Kenmore Gallery’s Youth Art Exhibit and the Kenmore Art Show in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In February 2016, the Lynnwood Art Commission selected her work for a solo exhibition at Lynnwood Recreation Center. Additionally, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Art Council selected her as the student solo artist at the 2016 Shoreline Arts Festival where 26 pieces of her art were shown.

In September 2016 and March 2017, Shoreline City Hall and Lynnwood City Hall selected her works for art exhibits. In February 2017 her art was selected as a Reginal Winner to the 44th Annual State Hight School Show in Olympia. In March 2017, She won the Best of Show at Washington State’s Youth Art Month.

Zhang’s primary interests are ballet and painting. In her free time, she also likes to play piano & violin, swim, play softball, ice skate and ski. She has been dancing at Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) School for 6 years and has performed in PNB’s production of “The Nutcracker”, “Don Quixote” and “Snow White” at McCaw Hall.