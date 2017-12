A 17 year-old male was arrested late on Wednesday, Dec. 27 for allegedly stabbing a 38 year-old Mill Creek man at Martha Lake Park.

The suspect had admitted to an associate that he had stabbed a man at the park. He was later taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by Major Crimes detectives without incident, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton. He was booked for second degree felony assault.