Teen crushed by tree, killed at Meadowdale Beach Park

A teenager was killed Friday afternoon after a tree fell on her at Meadowdale Beach Park.

The teen was hiking with three of her friends in the Snohomish County-operated park when the tree fell on her around 2:40 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steve McDonald said. The other three were not injured.

“Just a tragic accident — the tree happened to fall and crushed her,” McDonald told our online news partner The Seattle Times. “Some of the other teens attempted to get the tree off, but it was too large.”

Meadowdale Beach Park, located at 6026 156th St. S.W. near the border of Edmonds and Lynnwood, was closed after the incident and will remain closed until the body has been removed. McDonald said he expects the park to be closed for a few hours, but to reopen sometime Friday evening.