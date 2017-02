Tickets are on sale now for the South Sound Spirit Gathering on March 11. Lynnwood-based gin distillery Temple Distilling will be one of 20 distilleries featured at the event.

Tickets to the event cost $25 for the South Sound Distillery Tour, or $35 for the South Sound Spirits Gathering Grand Tasting. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Temple Distilling is located at 19231 36th Ave. W., Ste. F in Lynnwood.